Balikatan 22- 3d Recon , PMC TCCC Training

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct tactical combat casualty care training to maintain medical readiness during Balikatan 22 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Cavite, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|03.30.2022
|04.03.2022 22:23
|B-Roll
|837409
|220330-M-TD494-200
|DOD_108893773
|00:01:16
|PH
|1
|1
