USS Dewey Completes SWATT

220327-N-TR141-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participates in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercises required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 00:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837404
|VIRIN:
|220327-N-TR141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893686
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
