    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Completes SWATT

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220327-N-TR141-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participates in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT provides the Fleet opportunities to complete the tactical exercises required for increased lethality and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 00:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837404
    VIRIN: 220327-N-TR141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893686
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    surface warfare
    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    SWATT
    surface warfare advanced tactical training

