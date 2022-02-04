U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct the night land navigation course at the 2022 Combined Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on April 1. The #CBWC22 brings together the top Soldiers from the 108th Training Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 84th Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837403
|VIRIN:
|220402-A-NN123-965
|Filename:
|DOD_108893685
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Best Warrior Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll, by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS
