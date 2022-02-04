Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Best Warrior Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeffery Harris 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct the night land navigation course at the 2022 Combined Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on April 1. The #CBWC22 brings together the top Soldiers from the 108th Training Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 84th Training Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837403
    VIRIN: 220402-A-NN123-965
    Filename: DOD_108893685
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Best Warrior Competition Night Land Navigation B-Roll, by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    readiness
    land nav
    BWC
    night land navigation

