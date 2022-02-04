U.S. Army Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard compete in the annual Best Warrior Competition, in Jericho, Vermont, April 2, 2022. The Vermont National Guard hosts two non-commissioned officers and two junior enlisted officers for a chance at becoming the state representatives at regional Best Warrior Competition events.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 18:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|837401
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-WG583-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108893608
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
