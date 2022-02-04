Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Vermont National Guard compete in the annual Best Warrior Competition, in Jericho, Vermont, April 2, 2022. The Vermont National Guard hosts two non-commissioned officers and two junior enlisted officers for a chance at becoming the state representatives at regional Best Warrior Competition events.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 18:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 837401
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-WG583-2000
    Filename: DOD_108893608
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    This work, Vermont Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard

