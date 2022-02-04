SFAB Soldiers share their story of heroism

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive the Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were awarded for their part in providing life saving efforts to a citizen involved in a traffic collision and subsequent vehicle fire in Grays Harbor, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover and Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)