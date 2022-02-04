Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Soldiers share their story of heroism

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen and Sgt. Christina Westover

    I Corps

    Five Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive the Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were awarded for their part in providing life saving efforts to a citizen involved in a traffic collision and subsequent vehicle fire in Grays Harbor, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover and Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

