Five Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive the Washington State Patrol Life Saving Award during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 29, 2022. The Soldiers were awarded for their part in providing life saving efforts to a citizen involved in a traffic collision and subsequent vehicle fire in Grays Harbor, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover and Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837399
|VIRIN:
|220402-A-HS465-812
|Filename:
|DOD_108893567
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SFAB Soldiers share their story of heroism, by SSG Kyle Larsen and SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT