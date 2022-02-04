Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delaware Commissioning

    DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The US Navy will have a commemorative commissioning for USS Delaware SSN 791 on April 2, 2022 in Wilmington Delaware. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden the ships sponsor will announce the command to bring the boat to life.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837386
    Filename: DOD_108893501
    Length: 01:08:17
    Location: DE, US

    Delaware
    DMA Navy Production
    SSN 791

