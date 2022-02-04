The US Navy will have a commemorative commissioning for USS Delaware SSN 791 on April 2, 2022 in Wilmington Delaware. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden the ships sponsor will announce the command to bring the boat to life.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837386
|Filename:
|DOD_108893501
|Length:
|01:08:17
|Location:
|DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Delaware Commissioning, by Andrew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT