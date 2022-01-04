Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Hall Open House B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Camp Ripley's Fire Department holds an open house for the new Fire Hall on April 1, 2022. The Fire Crew held tours for anyone that attended, and then a ceremony took place to commemorate the hard work that it took to create the new facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837384
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-YH333-2017
    Filename: DOD_108893499
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Hall Open House B-Roll, by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT