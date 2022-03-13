2023 Mint 400 SORB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A special breed of Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), entered this year’s Las Vegas Mint 400 race in March with two variant editions of the Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1. The annual race offers a unique opportunity for Green Berets to test their test long-range mobility across the treacherous foothills outside of Sin City. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)