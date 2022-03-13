Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Mint 400 SORB

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    A special breed of Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), entered this year’s Las Vegas Mint 400 race in March with two variant editions of the Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1. The annual race offers a unique opportunity for Green Berets to test their test long-range mobility across the treacherous foothills outside of Sin City. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 11:47
    Location: NV, US

    Green Beret
    Mint 400

