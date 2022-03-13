A special breed of Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), entered this year’s Las Vegas Mint 400 race in March with two variant editions of the Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1. The annual race offers a unique opportunity for Green Berets to test their test long-range mobility across the treacherous foothills outside of Sin City. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 11:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|837381
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-FE868-100
|PIN:
|100
|Filename:
|DOD_108893479
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2023 Mint 400 SORB, by SFC William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
