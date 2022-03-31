Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Airmen support INIOCHOS 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    03.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece - U.S. Airmen support INIOCHOS 22 exercise at Andravida Air Base, Greece.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837377
    VIRIN: 220331-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893428
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Airmen support INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT