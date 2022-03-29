LARISSA, Greece - Senior Airman Dave Mehok, 4th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 1, Tactical Air Control Party (TACP)/Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) interview at Larissa, Greece for INIOCHOS 22.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837376
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-IT949-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108893424
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SrA Dave Mehok, 4 CTS, Det 1, TACP/JTAC, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT