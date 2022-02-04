Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220317-Z-TW741-1030

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Every support role and operational role for flight PACK81 was filled by women of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, March 17, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This was the first all-female ground and air crew in Pease history, including female Airmen in the command post and the air traffic control tower. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Female
    women
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    KC46
    female flight

