220317-Z-TW741-1030

Every support role and operational role for flight PACK81 was filled by women of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, March 17, 2022 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This was the first all-female ground and air crew in Pease history, including female Airmen in the command post and the air traffic control tower. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)