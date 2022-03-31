Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagle flys over Andravida

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    03.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA, Greece - U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles take-off with a fly-over in Andravida, Greece during INIOCHOS 22.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837369
    VIRIN: 220331-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893236
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagle flys over Andravida, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

