    Norwegian Exchange B-roll

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    B-roll of Norwegian Heimevernet youth and Soldiers training at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837363
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-DY230-3001
    Filename: DOD_108893071
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Exchange B-roll, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

