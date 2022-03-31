Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Youth competition sparks strong bonds

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    In Norway, there is a saying ‘alle skal med’ which roughly translates to never leave a teammate behind.

    Norwegian Home Guard Youth, participating in the 49th annual U.S. - Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange alongside the Norwegian Home Guard, known as Heimevernet, and the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley, have taken ‘alle skal med’ to heart.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 20:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837358
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-DY230-2001
    Filename: DOD_108892769
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Norwegian Youth competition sparks strong bonds, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Biathlon
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange

