Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks to Highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s Historic Investments in Community Lenders and Economic Development in Underserved Communities.
Greenville, MS
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837351
|Filename:
|DOD_108892551
|Length:
|00:21:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Investments in Community Lenders and Economic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT