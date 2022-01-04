ALS Class 22-C Graduation

Goodfellow's Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-C at the Powell Event on Apr. 1. The leadership team from the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin AFB participated in the event. Congrats to all the Airmen from Goodfellow and Laughlin!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837347
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-SL509-039
|Filename:
|DOD_108892478
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
