Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) Transits the Panama Canal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) Transits the Panama Canal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837344
    VIRIN: 220310-N-HD110-1500
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108892434
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) Transits the Panama Canal, by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    LCS 5
    Transits Panama Canal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT