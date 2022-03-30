Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | Sgt. Jessie Marshall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837339" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessie Marshall, a career planner with Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations in order to provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue an officer career path, infusing the officer corps with different life perspectives and enhancing the Marine Corps' warfighting advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)