Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | Sgt. Jessie Marshall

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessie Marshall, a career planner with Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations in order to provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue an officer career path, infusing the officer corps with different life perspectives and enhancing the Marine Corps' warfighting advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837339
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-BD822-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108892405
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
