    Diversity AIMED Officer Program Testimonial | Sgt. Jessie Marshall

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessie Marshall, a career planner with Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations in order to provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue an officer career path, infusing the officer corps with different life perspectives and enhancing the Marine Corps' warfighting advantage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837339
    VIRIN: 220331-M-BD822-0001
    Filename: DOD_108892405
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    MARFORSOUTH

