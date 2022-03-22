Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Joveria Javed 

    National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    Adrienne Stamper, an art therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE), provides a window into the process of healing through art therapy. Art therapists are trained to use art as a method for communicating non-verbal thoughts, emotions, and experiences. At the NICoE, service members are able to use various forms of art such as painting, sculpting, and wood burning in order to reconnect their emotions and physical body. Stamper explains the physiological reasoning for service members being unable to put their trauma into words and walks us through the art studio and provides us with stories of service members finally finding their voices.

    March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapies Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapies at the NICoE. This video is part of a multipart series.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 15:48
    Location: US

    health
    Military Health System
    Military Health
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    art therapy
    National Intrepid Center of Excellence
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    creative arts
    creative art therapy

