Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837337" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adrienne Stamper, an art therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE), provides a window into the process of healing through art therapy. Art therapists are trained to use art as a method for communicating non-verbal thoughts, emotions, and experiences. At the NICoE, service members are able to use various forms of art such as painting, sculpting, and wood burning in order to reconnect their emotions and physical body. Stamper explains the physiological reasoning for service members being unable to put their trauma into words and walks us through the art studio and provides us with stories of service members finally finding their voices.



March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapies Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapies at the NICoE. This video is part of a multipart series.