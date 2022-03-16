Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., administered the oath of enlistment to new Air Force recruits during halftime at a NCAA men’s basketball tournament game on March 16, 2022, at Dayton University Arena. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
This work, First Four Enlistment, by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
