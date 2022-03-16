First Four Enlistment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., administered the oath of enlistment to new Air Force recruits during halftime at a NCAA men’s basketball tournament game on March 16, 2022, at Dayton University Arena. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)