    First Four Enlistment

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., administered the oath of enlistment to new Air Force recruits during halftime at a NCAA men’s basketball tournament game on March 16, 2022, at Dayton University Arena. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837333
    VIRIN: 220316-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108892252
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    USAF
    AFMC
    First Four
    WPAFB
    Gen Brown
    Big Hoopla

