LMR discusses radio communication solutions for better communication inside hard to reach buildings. (Curtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 15:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837332
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-WW501-452
|Filename:
|DOD_108892233
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LMR Iceman Spark Brief, by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT