Centcom Welcomes New Commander

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. relinquishes command of U.S. Central Command to Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla during a ceremony in Tampa, Fla.
|04.01.2022
|04.01.2022 16:03
|US
