129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday aboard USS Harry S. Truman

Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) comments on the 129th birthday of the rank of chief petty officer.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837325
|VIRIN:
|220331-N-BF800-401
|Filename:
|DOD_108892176
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
