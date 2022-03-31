Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Chief Petty Officer Birthday aboard USS Harry S. Truman

    IONIAN SEA

    03.31.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) comments on the 129th birthday of the rank of chief petty officer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837325
    VIRIN: 220331-N-BF800-401
    Filename: DOD_108892176
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    TAGS

    CHief
    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

