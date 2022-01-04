Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNANG Fights Wildfires

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    *SOUND ISSUE (sound lost during recording)

    Element of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1/230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and TF Smokey MEDEVAC assists in fighting wildfires in East Tennessee.

    TAGS

    blackhawk
    knoxville
    tennessee
    wildfires
    smokey mountains

