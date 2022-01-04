Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TN Wildfires Helicopter Pilot Interview

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Army National Guard pilot Capt. Phillip Draper from the 1/230th Assault Helicopter Battalion explains how the Tennessee Army National Guard is supporting response to the east Tennessee wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 837309
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-DS155-002
    Filename: DOD_108891910
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TN Wildfires Helicopter Pilot Interview, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    blackhawk
    knoxville
    tennessee
    wildfires
    smokey mountains

