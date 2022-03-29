LARISSA, Greece - B-roll video of U.S. TACP Airmen participating in INIOCHOS 22 exercise on March 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837308
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891907
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. TACP participate in INIOCHOS 22 (B-Roll), by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
