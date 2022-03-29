Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. TACP participate in INIOCHOS 22 (B-Roll)

    LARISSA, GREECE

    03.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    LARISSA, Greece - B-roll video of U.S. TACP Airmen participating in INIOCHOS 22 exercise on March 29, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837308
    VIRIN: 220329-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891907
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. TACP participate in INIOCHOS 22 (B-Roll), by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

