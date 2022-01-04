John on the Job Ep. 2: Military Working Dog Handler

Host John Ingle from 82nd TRW Public Affairs visits the Military Working Dog Kennel at Sheppard AFB where he gets to experience kennel care, patrol, training, and a bite with MWD Tony and his handler Airman Jacob Arnett.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837296
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891654
|Length:
|00:11:43
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Military Working Dog (MWD)
