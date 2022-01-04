Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John on the Job Ep. 2: Military Working Dog Handler

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Host John Ingle from 82nd TRW Public Affairs visits the Military Working Dog Kennel at Sheppard AFB where he gets to experience kennel care, patrol, training, and a bite with MWD Tony and his handler Airman Jacob Arnett.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837296
    VIRIN: 220401-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108891654
    Length: 00:11:43
    Location: TX, US

    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Military Working Dog Handler
    Security Forces

