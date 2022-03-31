Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom Air Force Base Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child. Children and staff from the 66th Force Support Squadron Youth Programs discuss being military children.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837280
    VIRIN: 220331-F-JW594-003
    Filename: DOD_108891352
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Hanscom Air Force Base Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Month of the Military Child
    Hanscom AFB
    66th Force Support Squadron

