Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    512th Field Hospital FTX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldier with the 512th Field Hospital conduct a field training
    exercise in preparation of Defender 23 at Rhine Ordnance Barrack, Germany
    March 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837278
    VIRIN: 220309-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_108891306
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Field Hospital FTX B-Roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAEUR
    USArmy
    StrongerTogther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT