Soldier with the 512th Field Hospital conduct a field training
exercise in preparation of Defender 23 at Rhine Ordnance Barrack, Germany
March 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 09:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837278
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-RD023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891306
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 512th Field Hospital FTX B-Roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
