100th Air Refueling Wing maintains KC-135s from Ramstein, support NATO refuelings (A-Roll)

The 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, deployed KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, aircrew and maintenance personnel to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners. Maintenance and operations personnel worked 24/7 on shifts for approximately one month to ensure timely and consistent flights every day.
2nd Lt Jazmyn Trudeau, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron AMU OIC
A1C Benjamin Pugh, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Electrical and Environmental
