    100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe (720p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, deployed KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, aircrew and maintenance personnel to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners. Maintenance and operations personnel worked 24/7 on shifts for approximately one month to ensure timely and consistent flights every day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837271
    VIRIN: 220401-F-GM327-1008
    Filename: DOD_108891284
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe (720p w/o graphics), by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    refueling
    USAFE
    KC-135
    100th Air Refueling Wing

