Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-38 Talon fam-flight b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of 325th Fighter Wing incentive flight for Bay Counties 2021 Teacher of the Year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837259
    VIRIN: 220209-F-DB615-1008
    Filename: DOD_108891127
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38 Talon fam-flight b-roll package, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    F-22
    Eglin
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    B-roll
    T-38 Talon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT