The 435th Security forces Squadron hosted the NATO Tactical Leaders Course in order to train Airmen and allies in a simulated environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 07:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837257
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-JM042-151
|Filename:
|DOD_108891122
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|RAM, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Tactical Leaders Course 22-1, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
