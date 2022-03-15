Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Tactical Leaders Course 22-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAM, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 435th Security forces Squadron hosted the NATO Tactical Leaders Course in order to train Airmen and allies in a simulated environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837257
    VIRIN: 220315-F-JM042-151
    Filename: DOD_108891122
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RAM, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Tactical Leaders Course 22-1, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    RAB
    435th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT