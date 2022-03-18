Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3 AWACS Sentry in AFCENT

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.18.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, with an integrated command and control battle management (C2BM), surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform that enables commanders to gain and maintain control of the air battle through all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The E-3 provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), yielding situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity as well as command and control of the USCENTCOM AOR.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:27
    Location: SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3 AWACS Sentry in AFCENT, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AWACS
    Sentry
    E-3
    968 EAACS
    Air Battle Manager
    Airborne Missions System Operator

