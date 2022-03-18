E-3 AWACS Sentry in AFCENT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, with an integrated command and control battle management (C2BM), surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform that enables commanders to gain and maintain control of the air battle through all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The E-3 provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), yielding situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity as well as command and control of the USCENTCOM AOR.