E-3 AWACS Sentry in AFCENT

The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, with an integrated command and control battle management (C2BM), surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform that enables commanders to gain and maintain control of the air battle through all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The E-3 provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC), yielding situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity as well as command and control of the USCENTCOM AOR.
