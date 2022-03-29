How do I employ agile combat in AFCENT? Part 4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837249" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col Athanasia Shinas, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Agile Combat Employment Working Group Lead, discusses ACE within the AFCENT theatre at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 29, 2022. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power throughout the integrated deterrence continuum. You can read the Air Force Doctrine Note 1-21 - Agile Combat Employment at https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Operational-Level-Doctrine/AFDN-1-21-Agile-Combat-Employment/