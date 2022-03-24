Video showcasing one of the water treatment plant on Misawa Air Base. The water treatment plants provide clean water to Misawa Air Base for a variety of different of services.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 00:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837239
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889999
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220324-MIS-PACUP-Water Treatment Plant-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
