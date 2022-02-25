In honor of Women's History Month, the mountain Ranger Battalion highlights women's contributions to our nation on March 14, 2022. The battalion honored all of the women, past and present, for their continued service to this country. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 22:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837230
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-XQ901-514
|Filename:
|DOD_108889968
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, Women's History Month 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
