Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    In honor of Women's History Month, the mountain Ranger Battalion highlights women's contributions to our nation on March 14, 2022. The battalion honored all of the women, past and present, for their continued service to this country. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837230
    VIRIN: 220225-A-XQ901-514
    Filename: DOD_108889968
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army ROTC
    Women History Month
    Pioneers
    UCCS
    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT