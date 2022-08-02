Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading Future Servicemembers

    JAPAN

    02.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Retired SMSgt Byron Wrenn shares his story of leading his cadets and how he positively impacts their lives.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 21:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837228
    VIRIN: 220208-F-KW390-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889893
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Leadership
    Service

