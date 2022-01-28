Yokowerx hosted a presentation January 21, 2022 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokowerx is a group of volunteers from with wide-ranging skill sets and passion for innovation that discusses ways to improve the military through digital printing.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 21:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837226
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889864
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokowerx Digital Printing, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Digital Printing
