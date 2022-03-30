F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing fly over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Polar Force 22-4, March 30, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837212
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-UO482-418
|Filename:
|DOD_108889766
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22s support an ACE-focused PF 22-4, by SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
