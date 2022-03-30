Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s support an ACE-focused PF 22-4

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Wynn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing fly over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Polar Force 22-4, March 30, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837212
    VIRIN: 220330-F-UO482-418
    Filename: DOD_108889766
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s support an ACE-focused PF 22-4, by SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f22
    JBER
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

