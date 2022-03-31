Spc. Kiana Malbas, Automated Logistical Specialist, 311 Expeditionary Sustainment Command, discuss her experience as a woman, serving in the United States Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 18:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837207
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-PK275-680
|Filename:
|DOD_108889729
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women’s History Month, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT