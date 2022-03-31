CW3 Karol Nevarez and the road to success

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837206" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy #WomensHistoryMonth to cap off the month we're sharing the story of CW3 Karol Nevarez and show the chalenges she faced growing up and how she got to where she is today.