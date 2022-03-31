SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: 2023 Budget, State Laws Impact Force, Thunderbirds Certified for 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force features the Department of the Air Force 2023 budget request to fund immediate needs and build future capabilities, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones on support available for LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians and family members as state laws and legislation take effect, and the Thunderbirds meet certification requirements for their 2022 performances.