This week’s look Around the Air Force features the Department of the Air Force 2023 budget request to fund immediate needs and build future capabilities, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones on support available for LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians and family members as state laws and legislation take effect, and the Thunderbirds meet certification requirements for their 2022 performances.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837204
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-KY613-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108889703
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: 2023 Budget, State Laws Impact Force, Thunderbirds Certified for 2022, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
