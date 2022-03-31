Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: 2023 Budget, State Laws Impact Force, Thunderbirds Certified for 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features the Department of the Air Force 2023 budget request to fund immediate needs and build future capabilities, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones on support available for LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians and family members as state laws and legislation take effect, and the Thunderbirds meet certification requirements for their 2022 performances.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:33
    Location: US

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: 2023 Budget, State Laws Impact Force, Thunderbirds Certified for 2022, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

