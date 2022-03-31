Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     TRANSCOM Commander Speaks to House Subcommittee on Posture Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

     U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, speaks to the House Subcommittee on Sea Power and Projection Forces and Readiness regarding the posture of the mobility enterprise. Part 2 of 2

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837192
    Filename: DOD_108889654
    Length: 00:59:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  TRANSCOM Commander Speaks to House Subcommittee on Posture Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
