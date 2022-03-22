Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP-E 22.06

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fires an AIM-9 missile over the Gulf of Mexico, March 22, 2022. Additional F-35A over the Gulf included.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837190
    VIRIN: 220323-F-WQ860-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889651
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP-E 22.06, by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fighter jet
    ACC
    F-35A
    WSEP
    Team Tyndall
    aerial photograph

