A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fires an AIM-9 missile over the Gulf of Mexico, March 22, 2022. Additional F-35A over the Gulf included.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837190
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-WQ860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889651
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WSEP-E 22.06, by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
