    Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew search for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the two other boaters after being hit by a wave that capsized the boat they were on. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Galveston)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837189
    VIRIN: 220331-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108889649
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Galveston
    Coast Guard
    Texas

