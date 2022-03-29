Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Outside the Mailbox: Intelligent Lockers (IMSC-TV)

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Luke Allen, Shannon Carabajal and John Goddin

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Thinking Outside the Mailbox: Intelligent Lockers (IMSC-TV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837181
    VIRIN: 220330-F-HE309-002
    Filename: DOD_108889572
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Outside the Mailbox: Intelligent Lockers (IMSC-TV), by Luke Allen, Shannon Carabajal and John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Robins AFB
    AFIMSC
    Innovation Rodeo
    Intelligent Lockers
    Smart Lockers

