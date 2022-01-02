Crossing the Threshold

Master Sgt. Jennifer Davidson is the first and only AGR Soldier to hold a position on the U.S. Parachute Team. Davidson spent 14 years in the Golden Knights, serving on the Women's 4way, 8way, and Demonstration teams. She continues to serve and make history for future female Reserve Soldiers looking to join the team.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837122
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-SJ682-825
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108889145
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT