Crossing the Threshold

Master Sgt. Jennifer Davidson is the first and only AGR Soldier to hold a position on the U.S. Parachute Team. Davidson spent 14 years in the Golden Knights, serving on the Women's 4way, 8way, and Demonstration teams. She continues to serve and make history for future female Reserve Soldiers looking to join the team.